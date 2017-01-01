Disclaimer

The City of Gadsden and Gadsden/Etowah County Emergency Management Agency are providing information via this Site as a public service for general informational purposes only. The City of Gadsden and the Gadsden/Etowah County Emergency Management Agency make no claims, representations, guarantees, or warranties as to the quality, content, accuracy, completeness, currency, or suitability of the information, text, graphics, photos, links and other items provided via this Site. Such information, content, and materials are compiled from a variety of sources and are subject to change without notice as a result of updates, revisions, and corrections. Although every effort is made to insure that information provided on this Site is timely and correct, users should keep in mind that the information is provided for public convenience. Site users should verify for themselves the accuracy, completeness, currency, and/or suitability of all information for themselves. The City of Gadsden and Gadsden/Etowah County Emergency Management Agency specifically disclaim any and all liability for any claims or damages that may result from providing this Site or the information it contains.